Lake Placid Olympic Center gets ‘heart’ transplant

He said there are “many stories to be told” and believes the Olympic Center is well-placed to tell them.

For example, Buczkowski said, many people do not know that from the northeastern corner of the second floor of the 1980 Rink, on a clear day, you can see all of the 1980 Olympic venues from one spot. With the rink to his back and the speedskating oval beneath him, he pointed south to the towering ski jumps and to Mount Van Hoevenberg Olympic Sports Complex with its bobsled-luge track and Nordic ski trails, and north to Whiteface Mountain with its downhill ski runs.

He speculated that the top of the ski jumps is the only other place where one can see all of them.

The second-floor mezzanine of the 1980 Rink will have many amenities added in this project: hospitality suits overlooking the rink, more concession areas and three zones of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant seating with companion seats.

Below, at ice level, several upgrades have already been made.

ORDA replaced all the boards and glass around the rink in preparation for the World University Games. The 1980 Rink is set at Olympic regulation size — 100 feet wide by 200 feet long. These new boards are adaptable so it can be shrunk to NHL standards — 85 feet wide — for the University Games.