Lake Placid officials see a busy summer ahead

The village is expecting to see its contracted construction company, Kubricky Construction, repave what has been torn up on Main Street and move construction off the street for July and the beginning of August.

Crews will install a bioretention basin and a new retaining wall at the lower parking lot across from NBT Bank, temporarily displacing about 20 parking spaces; then put in a bioretention basin near the intersection of Main Street and Olympic Drive, displacing about 50 spaces in the large municipal lot, according to Mayor Art Devlin. Work will also continue at the Saranac Avenue intersection.

A new shuttle, operated by Essex County, will start running between the old train station on Station Street to Main Street on Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to start. The Placid Xpress will be able to transport people from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., he said.

By opening up parking at the old train station and starting shuttle service, the village hopes to allow construction crews to move their vehicles off Main Street, freeing parking spots for visitors.

The county is working on an app that travelers will be able to download to find out where the shuttles are at any given time, Devlin said.