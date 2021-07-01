Lake Placid drops vax requirement for large events

LAKE PLACID — One day after the start of the Lake Placid Horse Shows, the village of Lake Placid and town of North Elba announced both would no longer require all participants in local large-scale events to be vaccinated.
The municipalities’ joint announcement on Wednesday comes a few days before Lake Placid’s Fourth of July parade and fireworks display. It also comes less than a month before the arrival of one of the biggest sporting events of the summer, the Lake Placid Ironman triathlon on July 25, and a few weeks before the Lake Placid Summit Classic lacrosse tournament in August.
“We will no longer mandate COVID-19 vaccination,” a joint statement from the village and town reads. “It is requested and encouraged that all participants, their family members, officials, volunteers, and vendors be fully vaccinated on or before the dates of the events. In the event a participant is not vaccinated we will require you to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of your arrival to the event.”
Representatives of Lake Placid’s Ironman did not immediately respond for comment Wednesday. The Youth Summit Classic lacrosse tournament ended Wednesday, but Lake Placid Summit Classic Tournament Co-founder George Leveille said the upcoming tournament for adults would no longer require its participants be vaccinated. Tournament organizers will “strongly encourage” people to get vaccinated and ask that unvaccinated participants wear a mask when possible, he said.
Leveille called the town and village’s decision “another positive step to returning to the days we remember before COVID.”
“I think it sends a positive message to our guests, many of whom have been with us for many, many years,” he said.
The decision to drop the vaccination requirement hasn’t been officially voted on by either the Lake Placid Village Board or the North Elba Town Council, according to Community Development Director Haley Breen. Breen said on Wednesday the decision “did not require a vote by either the town or the village,” but that the village board discussed it during a workshop and the town board discussed it via email. The village board plans to discuss the decision and formally take a vote at its next meeting, according to Mayor Art Devlin.
The town and village governments made the decision “in consideration with the federal government’s updated (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, including an end to the New York state of emergency.”
The town and village will still require events this year to reduce attendance by 20%. Everyone ages 3 and up who are not vaccinated will still be asked to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask. The village and town are encouraging anyone who is immunocompromised to wear a mask.
The Can-Am Rugby Tournament, which usually occupies fields in both Lake Placid and Saranac Lake in the summertime, is returning July 30 through Aug. 1 this year, according to Can-Am Rugby President Cameron Moody. However, the tournament will be scaled down, so only Saranac Lake will host the tournament this year. There will be 64 teams arriving for the tournament, Moody said. Usually, the tournament includes more than 100 teams.
Can-Am Rugby is not requiring its athletes be vaccinated, according to Moody. Tournament organizers are encouraging participants to get vaccinated and plan to ask unvaccinated people to wear a mask.