Lake Placid drops vax requirement for large events

Leveille called the town and village’s decision “another positive step to returning to the days we remember before COVID.”

“I think it sends a positive message to our guests, many of whom have been with us for many, many years,” he said.

The decision to drop the vaccination requirement hasn’t been officially voted on by either the Lake Placid Village Board or the North Elba Town Council, according to Community Development Director Haley Breen. Breen said on Wednesday the decision “did not require a vote by either the town or the village,” but that the village board discussed it during a workshop and the town board discussed it via email. The village board plans to discuss the decision and formally take a vote at its next meeting, according to Mayor Art Devlin.

The town and village governments made the decision “in consideration with the federal government’s updated (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo’s lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions, including an end to the New York state of emergency.”