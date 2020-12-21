Lack of federal aid 'a gut punch' to some area officials

"I have spoken with countless local elected officials, community leaders, and constituents to identify their specific needs and raise their issues at the federal level. As a result, this package that I will vote in favor of today prioritizes small businesses and families who need relief."

While Stefanik felt aid should have come months earlier, she said, "I remain focused on delivering results to the North Country that address this public health crisis and fuel a strong economic recovery.”

Zurlo, the county's budget officer, said Clinton County financials were feeling the sting of shrunken revenues across multiple avenues, including narrowed sales tax figures, a 33% to 50% reduction in gaming paybacks from the Mohawks and departmental drops in service.

"We're harmed doubly," the county administrator added, noting New York state's decision to sit on funds typically paid out to county governments, "in hopes that they would receive funds from the federal government."

"Not only are we not going to get the aid that we deserve, but the state is going to continue to withhold money."

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman joined the chatter Monday, saying he was also disheartened by the lack of pandemic relief aid.