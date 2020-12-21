Lack of federal aid 'a gut punch' to some area officials

PLATTSBURGH — Congress gifted no aid to state and local governments in the COVID relief package it passed Monday, leaving Clinton County officials disheartened.
"It's local governments that are dealing with the loss of revenue at the same time that (they) are, boots on the ground, having to deal with this pandemic," County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
"It's a bit of a gut punch."
The $900 billion package planned to expand unemployment benefits, reopen a forgivable loan program to small businesses and reissue stimulus checks nationwide.
State and local governments had long advocated for funds to support their operations, as well, and while that aid had been considered, it was ultimately left out of the federal bill.
"This will be a terrible thing," county Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10) said. "Financially, Clinton County can't do it without state aid or federal aid."
Earlier in the day, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that she would vote in favor of the multi-billion-dollar relief bill, saying it would provide economic relief to small businesses, individuals and families across the North Country.
"Throughout the past several months, I have consistently advocated for direct federal support for our hospitals and community health centers, small businesses, farmers, schools, individuals and families who have faced significant challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement.
"I have spoken with countless local elected officials, community leaders, and constituents to identify their specific needs and raise their issues at the federal level. As a result, this package that I will vote in favor of today prioritizes small businesses and families who need relief."
While Stefanik felt aid should have come months earlier, she said, "I remain focused on delivering results to the North Country that address this public health crisis and fuel a strong economic recovery.”
Zurlo, the county's budget officer, said Clinton County financials were feeling the sting of shrunken revenues across multiple avenues, including narrowed sales tax figures, a 33% to 50% reduction in gaming paybacks from the Mohawks and departmental drops in service.
"We're harmed doubly," the county administrator added, noting New York state's decision to sit on funds typically paid out to county governments, "in hopes that they would receive funds from the federal government."
"Not only are we not going to get the aid that we deserve, but the state is going to continue to withhold money."
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman joined the chatter Monday, saying he was also disheartened by the lack of pandemic relief aid.
"The impacts of which will ripple through our nation, to each state down to the counties, towns, villages and cities," he said. "No doubt it is going to be devastating to the livelihoods of many and services folks in our communities depend on for years to come."
When the COVID-19 pandemic began picking up and Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued executive orders that both forced some industries into a shutdown and with the closure of the northern border crossing to nonessential travel, upstate officials had feared major dips in sales tax revenues.
"Fortunately, we are seeing a milder reduction in sales tax from 2019 to 2020," Zurlo said. "It shows that people are participating in the economy through other means.
"That being said, it is still a troublesome dynamic."
Legislator Hall firmly believed state aid, federal aid and the reopening of the northern border were all essential to Clinton County as it headed into 2021.
"We need those three things drastically," he said. "If not, next year is going to be terrible."
Restrictions on the Can-Am border were recently extended into the new year with the latest expiration date set for Jan. 21. Month after month, however, officials on both sides of the border have agreed to push those dates out by 30 days.
It was unclear when the border would reopen for nonessential travel, although some have felt the COVID vaccine put that determination more within reach.
"That border is essential to the North Country," Hall said. "People up here don't realize how much money comes into this county from Canadian business."
Zurlo said he was happy for those individuals and businesses who would benefit from the package.
"A good economy is good for everybody," he said. "We remain hopeful that, in 2021, additional aid will be provided to state and local governments."
