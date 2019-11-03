KILLINGTON, Vt. — The ski season starts in the Northeast on Sunday with Killington Resort opening for passholders.
Lifts will start spinning at 11 a.m. to provide access to two trails on Rime and Reason from the new North Ridge Quad.
Skiers and riders will load the K-1 Express Gondola and hike to the North Ridge area. Skiers and riders will then download from the gondola.
The mountain opens to the public on Monday with tickets priced at $59 for adults, $50 for seniors and $45 for youth.
For the latest conditions and more info visit www.killington.com.
