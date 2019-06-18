SCHOHARIE — The judge in the Schoharie limo case has ordered the operator of the limousine company, Nauman Hussain, to submit a sample of his DNA as evidence.
The district attorney wants the saliva and cheek sample to see if Hussain removed a sticker from the faulty limousine. That sticker showed that the vehicle was not supposed to be on the road.
Hussain now has less than 10 days to turn over the sample.
He's facing a list of charges in connection with the crash that killed 20 people.
