Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain leaves Schoharie Town Court following his arrest for his role in the limousine crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie on Oct. 6. A judge ordered Hussain to provide a DNA sample on Tuesday.

 Hans Pennink Associated Press

SCHOHARIE — The judge in the Schoharie limo case has ordered the operator of the limousine company, Nauman Hussain, to submit a sample of his DNA as evidence.

The district attorney wants the saliva and cheek sample to see if Hussain removed a sticker from the faulty limousine. That sticker showed that the vehicle was not supposed to be on the road.

Hussain now has less than 10 days to turn over the sample.

He's facing a list of charges in connection with the crash that killed 20 people.

