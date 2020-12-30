Judge dismisses Schenectady police union lawsuit to keep disciplinary files shielded

SCHENECTADY — The union representing Schenectady police officers has lost its bid to keep some police disciplinary records sealed.

The city must release all disciplinary files for the city police officer who was involved in a controversial arrest this summer, including unsubstantiated claims and unfounded or uncharged allegations, state Supreme Court Justice Mark Powers ruled on Tuesday, dismissing a lawsuit filed against the city by the Schenectady Police Benevolent Association.

At the heart of the lawsuit was the personnel record of Officer Brian Pommer, who knelt on the head of Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud in July, a case that drew parallels to the death of George Floyd weeks earlier.

The police union sued to block the release of unfounded allegations in the files after media outlets, including The Daily Gazette, sought those records from the city following the arrest. The police union argued that the disclosure of unfounded claims would be damaging.

But the city contended Pommer's full disciplinary jacket should be released, citing the repeal of 50-a, the state statute that long shielded records from release.