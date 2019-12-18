Joyce Mitchell set to be released in February

"With the egregiousness of her actions, and the jeopardy she put our society in as a whole, it is a mockery of our system to let her out after a couple years," Favro said.

"I think she should continue to be doing time so that people don't engage in this type of activity in the future. I think the system as a whole needs to be really careful of that, and I disagree, I do not think she should be getting out right now."

Not the typical welcome home

Favro did not want to speculate on how Mitchell's release might be received.

"It's still fresh in a lot of people's minds, and it is probably not going to be the typical welcome home that North Country people get," he said.

Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill had no comment on the news of Mitchell’s pending release.

The escape

The manhunt to capture Richard Matt and David Sweat, the two prisoners that Mitchell, 55, helped escape from the maximum security prison in Dannemora, lasted more than three weeks in June and went across several towns in Clinton and Franklin counties.