'It scares me': Upstate county develops new drug problem during COVID-19

With cocaine or alcohol, smoked or sniffed, the drug felt like it released every single endorphin in his body, Murphy said.

"It's the one drug I've come across in my history that had me wanting to use it constantly," he said.

Murphy felt that way in spite of what came after the endorphins. Their euphoria would always give way to a nightmarish state of paranoia and hallucination that made him a danger to the people around him, he said. But no matter how bad it got, he went back to molly. He preferred to smoke the blue kind, which delayed the nightmare longer than the pink, red and other kinds.

Now sober for 18 months, employed and in a healthy relationship, Murphy hopes that his example can lead others away from molly.

"In my experience it's the worst drug on the street right now," he said. "It brought me to lows I never thought I'd experience."

When he used the drug about three years ago, Murphy ordered it online from China. Sheriff Schenck said most synthetic drugs in Cayuga County come from outside the country.

An Auburn woman in her early 30s, who spoke with The Citizen on the condition of anonymity, said molly was easy to find in the city when she began using it in April 2019.