It’s not yet clear how court ruling will change tree cutting on state land

For the past few years BETA has held up trail cutting projects, waiting for the result of this court case. However, a verdict does not mean its path forward is clear yet.

“It’s a very big decision that doesn’t change anything immediately for us,” Wilson said.

He said they’ll have to wait until the DEC updates its tree-cutting policy.

Wilson thinks the DEC’s policy was already pretty strict before this case and believes the 3-inch rule provided a “workable system for trail construction.” He anticipates the change means there will be longer delays in getting approval for tree-cutting projects in the future.

The court ruled that tree cutting can be done for trail maintenance and building in the Forest Preserve as long as it doesn’t reach a “substantial” or “material” degree of timber destruction. These terms are not yet clearly defined. That complicates things, Wilson said.

He hopes the DEC involves trail groups in rewriting its policies to fit these new guidelines.

“The reality is while the DEC is building these trails sometimes … often it’s nonprofit groups like ours that are doing the work,” Wilson said.

DEC