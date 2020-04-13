Inmate, seven corrections officers test positive at Ray Brook federal prison
0 comments

Inmate, seven corrections officers test positive at Ray Brook federal prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook

The Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook is seen in April 2016. The buildings were originally built to house athletes for the 1980 Winter Olympics in nearby Lake Placid. Converting it to a prison afterward was part of the original plan.

 Antonio Olivero, Adirondack Daily Enterprise

RAY BROOK — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook has tested positive for COVID-19, and the number of infected staff at the facility has grown to seven, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday.

Earlier this month, the BOP issued a nationwide shelter-in-place order for inmates in its facilities, keeping them mostly in their cells during the virus. But James Weldon, the president of AFGE CPL33, Local 3882 — the union representing corrections officers at FCI Ray Brook — said at the time this order was “a day late and a dollar short.”

Andrew Hastings, a corrections officer at FCI Ray Brook, has been at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh since April 1. His sister-in-law Lisa Jimenez started a GoFundMe fundraising webpage titled “Federal CO, Andrew Hastings’ Battle with COVID-19,” which has raised $23,720 of its $5,000 goal by Friday. In the last update post to that page on April 9, Jimenez said Andrew is “stable” but still on a ventilator.

His wife Justine, Jimenez’s sister, has a high fever, and several of their children have fevers and coughs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News