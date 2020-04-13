Inmate, seven corrections officers test positive at Ray Brook federal prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAY BROOK — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook has tested positive for COVID-19, and the number of infected staff at the facility has grown to seven, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday.

Earlier this month, the BOP issued a nationwide shelter-in-place order for inmates in its facilities, keeping them mostly in their cells during the virus. But James Weldon, the president of AFGE CPL33, Local 3882 — the union representing corrections officers at FCI Ray Brook — said at the time this order was “a day late and a dollar short.”

Andrew Hastings, a corrections officer at FCI Ray Brook, has been at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh since April 1. His sister-in-law Lisa Jimenez started a GoFundMe fundraising webpage titled “Federal CO, Andrew Hastings’ Battle with COVID-19,” which has raised $23,720 of its $5,000 goal by Friday. In the last update post to that page on April 9, Jimenez said Andrew is “stable” but still on a ventilator.

His wife Justine, Jimenez’s sister, has a high fever, and several of their children have fevers and coughs.

