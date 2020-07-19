In symbolic statement, North Elba council condemns racist graffiti

The statement goes on to say that while the graffiti painted in Saranac Lake doesn’t “speak for, and will not define, our Adirondack communities,” this incident should be an opportunity to “learn, educate and do better.”

“While those hateful words were quickly removed by a well-intentioned community member, we cannot let them fade from our consciousness. Instead, we must ask ourselves what more we can do to stop atrocities like this from ever happening again,” the statement says. “From our living rooms to our children’s classrooms, workplaces to athletic fields, community centers to online message boards, the time has come to recommit ourselves to doing more: More listening, more understanding, more mutual respect.”

Town Councilor Emily Politi said she’d like to work with the Adirondack Diversity Initiative and bring a representative from the organization to a town council meeting.

“I’d love to hear from them,” Councilor Richard Cummings said.

The Lake Placid Village Board of Trustees is set to vote on whether to sign on to the same statement at their regular meeting on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0