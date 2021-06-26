In Plattsburgh, David Duford helps community through drag

Blanche/Duford performed at and patronized all of Plattsburgh's gay bars: Blair's, Back Street, Vibbi's (Southgate) and C.C.'s Rainbow Room.

“Back Street was the biggest one,” he said.

“I worked there. The owner used my face for advertising. He added the bottom story to it and put a stage in and everything.”

Many people got to know Blanche there.

“We were doing shows, and they started to take on a variety-show tone,” Duford said.

“We had people that sang. We had people that played instruments, did hula-hoops, other drag queens. It ended up being like two-and-half-hour shows with an intermission.

“Now, it's Joey Mahoney and I. We do Haus of Starr, and we produce our own shows.”

'Help your community'

Drag shows are a creative and expressive outlet for Duford, who has a theater background.

He was motivated by something Oprah said when she had her own talk show.

“She says 'find what you can do to help your community,'” he said.