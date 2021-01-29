Ice Palace construction begins in Saranac Lake

The work started Thursday at around 7:30 a.m. when a few early birds started carrying down the tools of the trade: giant hand saws to cut the ice, long spiked poles to push it along and the big homemade engine-powered saw Garrett Foster cuts the ice blocks with every year on Lake Flower’s Pontiac Bay.

Foster has cut the ice for the past 17 years, he said, using a machine Harry Duso built in 1939. This is the one time a year Foster uses the saw, but he guided it deftly along the ice, cutting out a grid of blocks to be broken out by hand.

He was taught by Harry’s son Don Duso, who cut the ice from the mid-1950s until 2004.

“The story has it that the village had their own saw and sometime back in the 1950s they lost their saw in the lake,” Foster said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dusos lent their ice-cutting machine and expertise, and took up the cutting cause.

Blocks are cut away using hand saws and floated shoreside with poles. An excavator plucked them out of the lake and tenderly handed them to another excavator, which placed them at the Palace site.

In the first hour a group of workers began to gather, waiting for the waterway to be cut.

“The first day is always slow,” Baker said.