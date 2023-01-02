'I came to make a difference': Hochul is sworn in as state's 57th governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York’s 57th governor, was sworn in for a full four-year term on Sunday in Albany, becoming the state’s first elected woman governor.

“This day belongs to the waitresses. I’m a former waitress,” Hochul said in a speech after being sworn in at the state capital. “And this day belongs to little girls and young women, who, from this day forward they will know there is no barrier they cannot overcome.”

Hochul, previously lieutenant governor, became governor in August 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

Hochul narrowly won election in November to a full four-year term.

Numerous speakers at the ceremony spoke about the historic significance of Hochul’s inauguration as the first woman elected governor.

“Gov. Hochul — you are a trailblazer,” said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, in a separate speech.

But the inauguration is not the final destination, he said.

“What does it mean to make history if it doesn’t lead to change in the present?” Delgado asked. “What good is it to dream of what is possible if you’re not willing to do the work to make it happen?”

Hochul said that she recognizes the challenge.

“I didn’t come here to make history. I came to make a difference.”

That was a line in the speech that Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher and Saratoga Country Democratic Chairwoman Martha Devaney, who attended the ceremony together, both said was significant.

“Yes, she did break a (glass) ceiling,” said Boecher, referring to Hochul. “But she broke a ceiling to make a difference.”

Devaney said Hochul made it clear that she has “made a commitment” to make a difference in the state.

“I couldn't help think about the young girls who will now see that, yes, they can grow up to be whatever they want,” said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who attended.

Quotes from inauguration The Rev. A.R. Bernard, pastor of the Christian Cultural Center of Brooklyn: “Blessed are the brief, because they will be invited back.”

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli: “We haven’t beat Arthur Levitt’s record yet, but who knows.” — Levitt, with six terms, has the record as the longest-serving New York state comptroller. DiNapoli, who is beginning his fifth term, is the second longest.

U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.: “And now, in the good news department, while we’re sitting here the Giants are ahead … at halftime. And the Bills are going to kick Cincinnati’s butt tomorrow night. — Any Cincinnati fans here? Sorry.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul: “I thought he was the postmaster general. He delivers so much,” referring to Schumer.

Boecher said she was impressed that Hochul did not make the ceremony just about herself, but recognized teachers, rescue workers, labor union members and others.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who attended, said the ceremony was inspiring.

“I’m excited to hear a message of unity — that we need to come together,” he said.

Boecher said that Simpson demonstrated admirable political civility by attending the ceremony, even though all those being sworn in were Democrats.

In addition to Hochul, Delgado, who was appointed lieutenant governor in 2022, was sworn into a full four-year term, and Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli were sworn into new four-year terms.

Other speakers were U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and state Sen. Majority Leader Andrew Stewart Cousins, D-Yonkers.

It was an upbeat, festive ceremony featuring music, poetry, humor and spiritual references, reminiscent of an old-time camp meeting or school pep rally.

James, the attorney general, said the challenges are great, but officials must accept the fate they are dealt.

“As my pastor tells me, 'Your arms are too short to box with God,'” she said.

Participants ranged in age from a nonagenarian to grade schoolers.

Hazel Dukes, the 91-year-old president of the NAACP New York State Conference, a self-described political “mother” to many, administered the oath of office to Hochul.

“It’s a great day for the state of New York,” she said.

“All of us, we all bleed red. But for you, I know the passion. I know the love,” Dukes said, referring to Hochul.

Eight-year-old “Inaugural Poet Laureate” Hayden Hern of Harlem, who has his own “official” YouTube page, recited an original poem, “In My Mind.”

“Oh my God! He stole the show,” said Boecher, the Warren County Democratic chairwoman. “As a former English teacher, I embraced him. As a grandmother, I embraced him.”

“What a fine young person. That was just remarkable,” Simpson said.

Hochul said she met the young poet this summer at an Amateur Night event at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Phoebe Ziehm, a 10-year-old member of the Cambridge 4-H Club in Washington County, led the pledge to the United States flag.

“It was an extremely proud moment,” said Jessica Ziehm, mother of Phoebe. “When we did a dress rehearsal, she walked away from the podium and said, ’Mom, this is awesome.’”

Jessica Ziehm said one of the governor’s aides is a regular customer at the family’s Farm Store at Tiashoke, south of Greenwich, where Phoebe is often a cashier.

When Hochul mentioned that she would like to have a 4-H youth participate in the inauguration, he told Hochul, “I know a great kid.”

“Certainly, it’s noteworthy that somebody from the North Country — from Washington County — was selected to be there and be a part of it,” Simpson said.

"I was especially delighted to see Phoebe Ziehm from Cambridge 4-H leading the Pledge of Allegiance,” Woerner said.

Hochul said priorities for the next four years will be addressing affordable housing, public safety, racism and climate change.

Details will be outlined in her State of the State speech later this month, she said.

Simpson said he is encouraged that she mentioned affordable housing and public safety as priorities.