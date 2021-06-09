Hundreds of prison jobs lost in the North Country in one year due to several factors

The North Country has lost about 550 prison jobs in just the last year, a huge hit for the region’s economy. But the job losses are not necessarily tied to the closure of prisons in the region or the plummeting inmate numbers. The real reason is more complicated.

There are two big trends unfolding at prisons in the North Country. The first is that the region’s inmate population has been cut in half in the last few years. Declining inmate numbers statewide have led to prison closures, including two here in the North Country this spring.

The second trend has to do with staffing. This time last year 6,175 people worked in state prisons in the North Country, today that number’s down to around 5,623, according to data from the state and NYSCOPBA, the state's prison union.

John Roberts, who represents North Country prison workers for NYSCOPBA, says some of that decline has to do with the recent closures, because of officers who didn’t want to be transferred.

“The closures did bring out some retirements of people that didn't want to travel, were eligible to retire, (were) financially able to retire.”