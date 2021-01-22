How a trans forest ranger found herself in the Adirondacks

So, three years ago, when Robbi was 44 years old, she decided it was finally time. She remembered the night she told her wife she planned to transition.

“I just kind of walked into the house and broke down and told her everything. That was a hard day,” she said.

Coming out

Robbi also had to come out to the people she worked with. A lot of the Adirondacks are like the bubble she grew up in — conservative, blue-collar, not a big community of openly trans or queer people. Robbi thought maybe this other thing she loved, her career as a forest ranger, was over.

“My job relies on those personal connections with other rangers and personal connections with fire chiefs and local police chiefs and all that stuff and I was pretty convinced that that wasn’t going to be there and that I wasn’t going to be able to do my job. So I had to accept the fact that I wasn’t going to be a ranger.”

But then this surprising thing happened. People who knew her, like her co-workers — they supported and respected her. Robbi says she felt this wave of relief. It was all coming together. She was in the right body, the right job, but Robbi said there was one more thing she had to do.