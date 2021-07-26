Housing shortage taking a toll on people moving to Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — Matt Barkley lived out of his car for a week-and-a-half. Addie Openshaw has spent the last 10 months trying to find a place for her family of five to live after her landlord decided to turn their home into a short-term rental. After months of searching, Jodi Carman finally found a home for her family of three — plus two dogs — but it didn’t come easily.

These are just some of the stories from people struggling to find housing in the Tri-Lakes region, which has a low median income, rising population, few available houses and many that need serious repair.

A lot of jobs are open right now, but the people moving here to fill them can’t find places to live. Growing families who can’t afford to buy property, which has become more expensive in the past year as demand in the Adirondacks has increased — struggle to find rentals large enough for their children and pets.

Public housing authorities have long wait lists.

Open apartments get snatched up within hours of being listed.

Facebook pages set up to help apartment searchers find units are filled with desperate pleas from people who are homeless, near homeless or running out of housing options.