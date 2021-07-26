Housing shortage taking a toll on people moving to Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — Matt Barkley lived out of his car for a week-and-a-half. Addie Openshaw has spent the last 10 months trying to find a place for her family of five to live after her landlord decided to turn their home into a short-term rental. After months of searching, Jodi Carman finally found a home for her family of three — plus two dogs — but it didn’t come easily.
These are just some of the stories from people struggling to find housing in the Tri-Lakes region, which has a low median income, rising population, few available houses and many that need serious repair.
A lot of jobs are open right now, but the people moving here to fill them can’t find places to live. Growing families who can’t afford to buy property, which has become more expensive in the past year as demand in the Adirondacks has increased — struggle to find rentals large enough for their children and pets.
Public housing authorities have long wait lists.
Open apartments get snatched up within hours of being listed.
Facebook pages set up to help apartment searchers find units are filled with desperate pleas from people who are homeless, near homeless or running out of housing options.
Saranac Lake village Trustee Melinda Little believes housing is the biggest issue the village is facing.
“This is one of, if not the biggest thing that Saranac Lake needs to address in the next several years,” she said. “But there’s just no quick fix for it.”
Housing work group
A work group has been studying housing issues in Saranac Lake since 2018. When the village got its Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state, the input the village received from residents spurred creation of the group.
The work group completed its report last month, which describes a village in dire need, but also includes solutions — helping property owners repair their homes, rehabilitating abandoned houses, refocusing code enforcement priorities and mitigating the impacts of short-term vacation rentals.
The group is collecting public comment on its report over the summer in a survey, whose results will be woven into the final draft of the plan, expected to be complete by December.
Data
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says a household spending more than 30% of its income on housing means its residents are more likely to struggle to afford basic needs like utilities, food and clothing.
The report found that 21% of Saranac Lake owner-occupied households spend more than 30% on housing.
The average income for a family of four in Essex County is $72,400 and $66,400 in Franklin County, according to the plan. To stay under that 30% figure, housing must cost no more than $1,800 and $1,660 per month, respectively.
“Achieving sustainable housing affordability will require higher household incomes,” the plan notes.
In 2020, the average price of a single-family home in the village had increased $88,000 from two years prior.