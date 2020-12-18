Home-schooling on the rise in the North Country

“She was really obsessed with ancient Egypt, so we did a lot of stuff with that. She loves learning about women scientists, and we’ve found lots of books at the Plattsburgh Library.”

Schaff said they are absolutely home-schooling because of COVID-19 and wouldn’t have considered it otherwise. She said while home-schooling Iris has been a rewarding experience, it’s also been exhausting, and only started working for her when she “absolutely just let go of trying to do my own work on the days that I’m with her.”

While Iris is often self-motivated, Schaff said there’s no way to plan for when Iris will want attention or help, “and she mostly prefers to have us sitting right next to her while she’s working.” That’s hard to balance with full-time teaching jobs, and she said they’re doing a lot of catch-up on the weekends and the evenings.

“It is not possible to do everything well, and parents are always going to want to put their well-being first.”

In the past, the decision to home-school has been a deliberate one, whether for religious or secular reasons. But in 2020, a lot of families that never dreamed they’d home-school their kids, have found themselves doing just that.