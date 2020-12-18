Home-schooling on the rise in the North Country

Every family with kids has had to deal with the education question this fall: Would they send their kid back to school? Keep them remote learning? And a third option: Would they do it themselves?
Fueled by COVID-19, home-schooling is on the rise in the North Country and across the nation.
Every Thursday, Sara Schaff and her daughter Iris study math in the morning, then turn to physical education in the afternoon, often by taking a hike in the Adirondacks. Lately, the main topic of conversation has been dinosaurs.
“She was on our hike yesterday educating me about, and with great weariness because I still haven’t gotten it yet, about one of the period that dinosaurs existed in.”
Sara and her husband Ben Landry, both professors at SUNY Plattsburgh who are teaching remote classes to college students, are also home-schooling their 8-year-old daughter this fall.
They didn’t feel comfortable sending her to school in-person. They also couldn’t imagine continuing remote learning, which Iris had a lot of trouble with in the spring.
“That screen time was really stressful for her and for us, too, and there were so many tears,” Sara said.
They researched available K-12 curriculum options, and are using a mix of online platforms and textbooks. They take turns being the ‘teacher’ for the day. For subjects like history and science, they take a lot of cues from Iris.
“She was really obsessed with ancient Egypt, so we did a lot of stuff with that. She loves learning about women scientists, and we’ve found lots of books at the Plattsburgh Library.”
Schaff said they are absolutely home-schooling because of COVID-19 and wouldn’t have considered it otherwise. She said while home-schooling Iris has been a rewarding experience, it’s also been exhausting, and only started working for her when she “absolutely just let go of trying to do my own work on the days that I’m with her.”
While Iris is often self-motivated, Schaff said there’s no way to plan for when Iris will want attention or help, “and she mostly prefers to have us sitting right next to her while she’s working.” That’s hard to balance with full-time teaching jobs, and she said they’re doing a lot of catch-up on the weekends and the evenings.
“It is not possible to do everything well, and parents are always going to want to put their well-being first.”
In the past, the decision to home-school has been a deliberate one, whether for religious or secular reasons. But in 2020, a lot of families that never dreamed they’d home-school their kids, have found themselves doing just that.
The National Home School Association said they’ve seen membership explode, from 20,000 to 200,000 members. Director Allen Weston said they’ve been flooded with calls and emails from parents. He said the gist of those conversations is parents asking how to get started, "What do we need to know, and what do we need to do?”
Weston said lots of parents are looking for home-school curricula, which is why they recently launched a ‘curriculum match service.’
“I call it a dating site to bring the parents together with the vendors. They each fill out their own questionnaires, the parents say what they are looking for.”
The whole world of online learning resources has seen a big bump in business in 2020, said Jennifer Gu.
“I think it definitely propelled a lot of customers. Everyone is looking for online resources," she said.
Gu is the chief operating officer of IXL Learning and education.com, used by over 11 million students. Both are popular K-12 curriculum platforms for core subjects, like math and social studies. She said they’ve seen a 25% to 30% increase in interest and membership.
Smaller companies have also been riding the surge. Amir Nathoo is the co-founder chief executive officer of Outschool, a venture-backed start-up in San Francisco. They’ve offered small (three to eight students) live, video-chat classes for kids since 2017.
Kids can take a class on the “Five Paragraph Essay,” but they can also sign up for “Learn Critical Thinking through Dungeons and Dragons.” Outschool has experienced huge growth since March, said Nathoo.
“When the pandemic hit, we had more experience offering this kind of learning than any other organization in the U.S. We’re approaching a 100 million in sales, the teacher base has grown from 1,000 to 10,000 teachers and we had to scramble to get so many more teachers on the platform because of the jump in demand,” Nathoo said.
Outschool has conducted several member surveys to try and understand how its classes are being used. Nathoo said they found that 60% of parent members would not send their kids back to school until there was a vaccine, and 40% said they would seriously consider home-schooling past the pandemic.
“So, clearly, there has been a big shift in parents’ perception about education and a lot more interest in alternative and supplemental services,” Nathoo said.
Nathoo and Jennifer Gu of IXL Learning both say they imagine a hybrid future for school — not all online, but not entirely dependent on in-person learning either. They acknowledge that they’ll probably lose a lot of their new customers post COVID-19, but say that it has already disrupted conventional education practices, exposing everyone to alternatives.
With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing nationwide, and wide distribution of a vaccine still months away, the interest in home-schooling is not abating.
National Home School Association Director Allen Weston said they've been particularly busy in November and early December.
“In the last 30 days, we’ve had the most interest we’ve had all year. We have a lot of parents saying: after Christmas break, we’re not sending them back.”
In the North Country, most students are still enrolled in their local school districts, but there are certainly families trying home-schooling who might not have otherwise, like Sarah, Ben, and their daughter Iris.
It also includes a little home-schooling 'pod' in Saranac Lake.
Andrea Hill's two children, aged 6 and 9, are in the pod, which is made up of several families. Hill said they do core academic subjects separately, and get the kids together for extracurriculars like gym and art.
Like the family in Plattsburgh, Hill never expected to home-school her kids.
"I suddenly find myself teaching first and fourth grade," she said.
The families chose to home-school pre-emptively, "in anticipation that the schools would eventually go remote again, and we all found remote schooling to not be a viable option for our kids," Hill said.
But Hill said it would be impossible if she didn't have a flexible schedule; she works as a potter from a home studio. It's meant she's throwing bowls late into the night and on the weekends, but Hill said she's grateful to have had the choice to home-school at all, knowing that many families couldn't even if they wanted to.
