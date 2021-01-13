Historic painting of 1777 Saratoga battle was topic of concern during Capitol insurrection

One of the most jarring pictures from last Wednesday’s insurgence at the Capitol, for many, was the image of a Florida man carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as he waved at photographers.

The man holding the lectern, 36-year-old Adam Johnson, has since been charged. But locals who saw the photo last week may not have been as worried about the lectern as they were about the 12-by-18-foot oil painting directly behind him.

The 1821 artwork, "Surrender of General Burgoyne," is one of four artworks by historical painter John Trumbull that hang proudly in the Capitol’s rotunda.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But that painting in the photo holds a special place in the hearts of local historians — it depicts the aftermath of the Second Battle of Saratoga on Oct. 17, 1777, and shows British Lt. General John Burgoyne surrendering his sword to U.S. General Horatio Gates.

It was the first time in history that a British army had ever surrendered. And now that painting is intertwined with modern-day history.