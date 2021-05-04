Hiking reservations begin at a popular Adirondack trailhead

How it works

The reservation is for a parking spot. It is also needed for hikers who are dropped off at the lot or who park elsewhere and walk over to use that trailhead.

There is not a fine for hiking without a reservation and the DEC is hoping people will follow the new rules without incident.

Schuler said 3,000 reservations have been made already, including 400 in the next three weeks. They’ve had around 80 cancellations, and around the same number of groups have adjusted their reservations.

If a group cancels, their spot will open back up.

The reservation times are not specific, Schuler said. If someone makes a reservation for 3 p.m. they can show up at any time that day — before or after — and have their spot. The times are to space out arrivals to keep traffic from backing up on state Route 73, but reservations are for the whole day.

Petronis believes this will make planning hikes easier. She said this means hikers won’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn to get a parking spot. There are also overnight reservations.