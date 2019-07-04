KEENE — A Geneva man died Wednesday after a fall from Cascade Falls in the town of Keene.
Garsevan Bekauri, 23, was found dead Wednesday evening by a passing hiker, according to Essex County Coroner Frank Whitelaw.
Whitelaw said it appears Bekauri fell from the falls and that he was found dressed for hiking. New York State Police and state Department of Environmental Conservation police are still investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
Police were notified of the death sometime after 7 p.m. State Police public information officers did not immediately respond to requests for more information Thursday.
The Keene Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded at 9:28 p.m., according to Chief Rusty Hall. The Keene Volunteer Fire Department also responded. Whitelaw was called to the scene and arrived at 9:54 p.m.
State forest rangers and wilderness rescue extracted Bekauri from the scene, Whitelaw said.
“At this point, there’s no suspicion of foul play,” he said.
Whitelaw said Bekauri’s family members have been notified of his death. An official cause and time of death has not yet been determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.