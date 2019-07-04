{{featured_button_text}}
Waterfall

Part of a waterfall on Cascade Mountain is seen in May 2009. This is not necessarily the spot at the waterfall series where a hiker was found dead Wednesday evening of an apparent fall.

 Don Hare Adirondack Daily Enterprise

KEENE — A Geneva man died Wednesday after a fall from Cascade Falls in the town of Keene.

Garsevan Bekauri, 23, was found dead Wednesday evening by a passing hiker, according to Essex County Coroner Frank Whitelaw.

Whitelaw said it appears Bekauri fell from the falls and that he was found dressed for hiking. New York State Police and state Department of Environmental Conservation police are still investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Police were notified of the death sometime after 7 p.m. State Police public information officers did not immediately respond to requests for more information Thursday.

The Keene Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded at 9:28 p.m., according to Chief Rusty Hall. The Keene Volunteer Fire Department also responded. Whitelaw was called to the scene and arrived at 9:54 p.m.

State forest rangers and wilderness rescue extracted Bekauri from the scene, Whitelaw said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“At this point, there’s no suspicion of foul play,” he said.

Whitelaw said Bekauri’s family members have been notified of his death. An official cause and time of death has not yet been determined.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Load comments