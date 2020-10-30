High-speed COVID-19 test lab unveiled in region

Those interested in contributing to the project can contact the Adirondack Health Foundation at 518-897-2597.

A member of the Trudeau Institute Board of Trustees hinted that this effort was in the works back in July, on the heels of another collaboration between the two institutions that saw critical testing supplies — the liquid used to transport test samples to labs for processing — manufactured by Trudeau Institute and delivered to AMC in a time when those supplies were hard to find. At the time, board member Konrad Testwuide said test vials have to “go a long way to be tested and often run into bottlenecks if there’s an extreme outbreak somewhere else.”

For more than six weeks after this region saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case in March, area hospitals were restricted by state Department of Health guidelines to testing only the sickest patients and health care workers. The restrictions on testing meant not knowing the full scope of the virus here in a time when the state as a whole was leading the nation in the number of new COVID-19 cases each day. The rules prompted local county health departments to transition from reporting only test-confirmed cases to reporting suspected cases, too.