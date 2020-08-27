Hemp growers still waiting on federal and state guidance

Once those guidelines are set, though, Gandelman said he would be able to expand the processing portion of his business, but the number of products he could expand by is remains undetermined.

“We won’t really know until the guidelines come out,” he said, “There’s a lot of interest in putting CBD (cannabidiol) into food and beverages.”

On top of waiting for the FDA and state guidelines, Gandelman said the U.S. Department of Agriculture set new stricter hemp farming regulations that have raised concerns that smaller farms may back out of the industry.

One of the guidelines is that the USDA would test the hemp plants to ensure the THC level isn’t higher than 0.3%. If it is above .5%, the hemp would be considered marijuana and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency would be able to file criminal charges.

“It doesn’t happen that often, but it does happen,” Gandelman said. “You have environmental factors. It’s a very new crop genetics are unstable you know you could get to 0.5 % potentially. If you do, could you imagine the small farm, now the DEA has the right to come in and arrest you or file charges? Who knows what they’re going to do.”