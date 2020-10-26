Ground broken for rail trail between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE — After years of negotiations that were often as stalled as the trains that used to run on the now-overgrown tracks between Utica and Lake Placid, the state Department of Transportation finally broke ground on the Adirondack Rail Trail last week.

The $1.9 million initial part of the project removes tracks from Tupper Lake through Saranac Lake to Lake Placid, clearing the way — literally — for it to be converted to a shared-use path for skiers, hikers, bikers and snowmobiles. A second $19.1 million project is also beginning that will rehabilitate 45 miles of tracks in the other direction, between Tupper Lake and Big Moose, connecting to Utica, over 100 miles away.

“This has been the most heated issue in the Adirondack Park,” said Tupper Lake village Mayor Paul Maroun on Thursday as he walked the tracks near the Tupper Lake railroad station, which was rebuilt in the 2000s after being demolished decades before.

“They’ve started taking up the ties,” he said. “They’re drilling new holes for the spikes.”

Maroun, who grew up in Tupper Lake, used to ride the train and shoot pheasants on the tracks.

“It was a beautiful ride to Utica,” he said fondly.