‘Green Amendment’ passes Senate; Stec says it’s too vague

Assemblyman Billy Jones, R-Plattsburgh, voted in support of the amendment in 2019. He was not available for comment by press time Tuesday on how he will vote next week.

The amendment dictates that the environment and its relationship with the citizenry be considered in all government decision making.

Stec said he voted against the legislation because he would like it to be more detailed and cautious.

“Certainly no one in this room is opposed to the goal and the aspiration in achieving clean air, clean water and a healthful environment,” Stec said. “However, we are a legislature. If nothing else, we’ve learned in the last few weeks: Words matter. We need to be very cautious and careful in our language.”

Stec said the bill should focus on passing law, not goals. He said a law must be understandable, enforceable and measurable.