Simpson outlines 2023 goals in state Assembly

During the COVID-19 pandemic, area counties became a haven for urban transplants, who, now having the leverage to work remotely, relocated from major cities.

This trend speaks well for the region’s quality of life, but it also has a downside, said state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.

There now is a shortage of housing, and the law of supply and demand has driven up prices.

In a recent revaluation in Horicon, for example, home values typically increased 20% to 30%, he said.

“So, to find a starter home that’s within the reach of a family starting out, it’s a struggle,” Simpson said in a telephone interview on Friday about his priorities for the new legislative session, which opens Wednesday.

Solving the housing crisis will require “creative” solutions, Simpson said.

To that end, he has agreed to co-sponsor bipartisan legislation that a group of Democratic Assembly members is drafting to assist nonprofit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to establish “land banks” — a means of increasing the supply of affordable starter homes.

The land bank owns the land, while the individual or family owns the structure, reducing the upfront costs of the homebuyer.

The homeowner builds equity in the structure, which can at some point be sold to another aspiring homeowner when the original owner is ready to move up to higher-value property.

Details of the legislation are still being worked out.

“I just found out about it last week,” he said.

Related to housing, Simpson said he intends to either introduce or co-sponsor legislation to establish a more flexible funding formula for state Environmental Facilities Corp. financing for sewer infrastructure projects in rural areas.

The formula now takes into account total property value in a town.

But high-value, lakefront property in Adirondack communities skews the formula to the disadvantage of those who live in hamlets, he explained.

“All of these things are really connected,” he said.

Simpson, who begins his second two-year term in the Assembly, said he will continue to push legislation he co-sponsored last session to establish a lower fee in rural areas for right of ways along state highways for telecommunications companies to run fiber-optic lines.

Now the fee is the same statewide, making it harder for telecommunication companies to justify the cost in areas where there are fewer customers.

Simpson said expanding broadband in the region has long been a priority, even when he was a Warren County supervisor before being elected to the Assembly.

The difference this session, he said, is that the latest state budget appropriated $1.8 billion for broadband infrastructure projects.

“Now we’ve got to get this money out of the door,” he said.

Simpson said he will be renewing a push in the new state budget discussions for the state to pay the interest on the debt the state took out to pay the high volume of regular and extended unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interest payments have resulted in higher premiums for business owners.

Another priority is developing a plan to reuse the former Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility at Mineville that closed in March.

Simpson said that he was disappointed that the recent state Prison Reuse Commission report did not recommend any specific economic development projects to replace the 100 jobs lost when the facility closed.