Siena poll: Half of New Yorkers say Cuomo shouldn't resign yet

ALBANY — Half of New Yorkers believe Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shouldn't resign in the wake of scandals involving sexual harassment of women and COVID nursing home deaths, while 35% say he should go, according to a new poll released Monday.

Fifteen percent aren’t sure yet.

The Siena College poll found that only one-third of respondents, however, believe Cuomo should run again.

By a 48-34% margin, New Yorkers say they still believe he can effectively do his job — which would include negotiating a new state budget in the next two weeks.

One-third of registered voters talked to for the Siena poll believe he has committed sexual harassment of a half-dozen women, one quarter say he didn’t and the rest are uncertain.

But on the issue of his handling of Covid-19 in nursing homes, 66% of New Yorkers believe he has done a bad job. Cuomo is being investigated by federal prosecutors and the FBI over the undercounting of Covid deaths in nursing homes during the past year.

Cuomo’s job approval ratings have taken a major hit, and his salvation in the poll came from his fellow Democrats in this blue state: 61% of Democrats said he should not resign, while almost two-thirds of Republicans say he should go now.