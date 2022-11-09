Region shifts from middle to right in election

The results of Tuesday’s election appear to confirm a shift in the political leanings in the region from the middle to the right.

“Absolutely,” said former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh. “That’s going to be a significant issue for Democrats going forward.”

In Warren and Washington counties, Republicans handily carried the races for governor, U.S. senator and Congress, and two of the three contested state legislative races.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, who won statewide, did not carry Warren and Washington counties for the first time since his initial Senate victory in 1998.

“Before the election, we feared that Republicans were losing support,” said state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, who ran unopposed for a second two-year term on Tuesday. “After the election, we see that, obviously, that’s not the case.”

In the 21st Congressional District race, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, with 58.6% of the vote, handily defeated Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

“People forget, my district voted for (former Democratic President Barack) Obama twice, and now we are winning historic Republican victories,” Stefanik said Wednesday in an interview on the “Fox and Friends” television news program.

Stefanik carried 13 of 15 counties in the district, with Castelli carrying only Clinton and Essex counties.

Castelli portrayed himself as a centrist and established a second independent “Moderate Party” ballot line, which secured only 330 votes in Warren County and 238 votes in Washington County.

“That was not a turning point for him,” said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher, referring to the Moderate Party line.

Running as a moderate had bode well for Owens, who represented the region in 2009-2014, and for former U.S. Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-Greenport, before him.

But the political landscape has changed, Owens said, in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Long-term moderates from the 1970s have died, while middle-aged voters in the region tend to be more conservative, he said.

“We’ve lost a lot of Rockefeller Republicans,” he said.

Boecher, the Warren County Democratic chairwoman, said she recognized the shift when the latest voter enrollment statistics were released Nov. 1.

Republican Party enrollment in the district increased by 3,524 active enrolled voters between June 6 and Nov. 1, an even larger numerical increase than independent enrollment, which increased by 2,724 voters, according to new enrollment statistics from the state Board of Elections.

Democratic active enrollment in the 21st District increased by 795 voters, and Conservative Party enrollment increased by 197.

“I certainly realized that it would be the right wing of the Republican Party,” she said.

Simpson said it’s difficult to gauge whether the electorate is shifting to the right, or if people are just frustrated with the direction of policy at the national and state levels.

“It shows that people want results,” he said. “They want sanity, basically.”

Boecher said that as she traveled around the state Senate and congressional districts with candidates, it was clear that confusion over the state’s recent gun law was hurting Democratic candidates.

“I think that legislation, although well-meaning, was obviously too ambiguous,” she said.

Boecher said that negativity in advertising also was a factor.

“I feel like I haven’t seen a charming commercial on television in the past three weeks,” she said.

Castelli, in a statement issued mid-morning on Wednesday, said that he called Stefanik at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday to congratulate her on her victory.

“While we came up short last night, I am incredibly proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to our volunteers and supporters who came together across party lines to vote for a brighter future for NY-21,” he said.

“It was always an uphill climb,” Boecher said. “Democracy goes forward.”

Boecher said she was proud that Democratic candidates all ran vigorous campaigns that clearly defined distinctions from Republican policy.

Stefanik’s nearly 20-percentage-point margin, coupled with Republicans winning control of the House, bodes well for Stefanik to be influential in the next Congress, local Republicans said.

“She’s going to be in the majority, and I think that’s significant,” Simpson said.

It’s not just Stefanik’s re-election margin that is significant, but also her help in Republicans picking up seats in New York’s 17th and 19th congressional districts, and possibly on Long Island, said David Catalfamo, the Republican Assembly candidate who lost to Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

“That’s a huge deal,” said Catalfamo, a former longtime political consultant.

Stefanik will begin her fifth two-year term in January.

She has said she hopes to remain in the leadership position of House Republican Conference chairwoman, the position responsible for communicating House Republican policy to the general public.

When Stefanik first ran in 2014, she voluntarily limited her tenure in the House of Representatives to five two-year terms.

In August, Stefanik said she would not comment until after the election on whether she intends to keep that pledge.

Politicians “somehow tend to forget those pledges,” Matthew Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, said Wednesday.

“Given her margin of victory, and given her influence in her own party, having helped other women candidates win, I think she’d be foolish to stop now, unless she was stepping down to run for higher office,” he said, “I don’t think she will hold to that pledge, and I don’t think that the voters will punish her for that.”

Boecher and Owens said that while they are disappointed with results locally, they are happy that Democrats did well statewide and better than expected nationally.

It looks as if Democrats will keep control of the Senate, and Republicans will win a majority in the House, but not by as much as was expected, Owens said.

Stefanik said Wednesday she is confident Republicans will win a majority in the House.

“Let’s wait until these races are called, but we will win the majority,” she said on “Fox and Friends.”