ALBANY — Good government and animal welfare advocates are mobilizing opposition to Gov. Kathy Hochul's push for a $455 million state loan for the New York Racing Association to allow the track operator to redevelop Belmont Park, home of the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

They are branding the plan "the Belmont Boondoggle."

Supporters of the state budget proposal contend it does not amount to a direct subsidy to NYRA, which along with many other track operators whose businesses have been struggling has seen dwindling attendance in recent decades.

Hochul says the loan to NYRA will be repaid in full, with the state drawing interest.

But John Kaehny, director of Reinvent Albany, a government watchdog group, says there are plenty of problems with the way the financing for the Belmont plan is structured.

"The key part of this whole deal is that it would lock down Video Lottery Terminal revenue for the Racing Association for decades to come," Kaehny told CNHI. "That's what their real goal is because they are worried that many different advocates for everything from animal rights to groups opposed to corporate subsidies are coming after this. It's a very scammy deal."

Another component of the plan is to shut down the Aqueduct track, also operated by NYRA and located in Queens. Its racing dates would shift to Belmont. Supporters of the Hochul plan say the Aqueduct land has been appraised at $1 billion and that property would eventually be developed, generating considerable economic activity.

Those promoting the redevelopment of Belmont project the plan will create 740 new full-time jobs and generate $155 million in annual output, with state and local governments netting $10 million annually in new taxes, and the project generating $1 billion in construction-linked economic benefits.

Those projections, however, are being questioned by the Campaign to End Horse Racing Subsidies, representing a coalition of groups that says NYRA not only doesn't deserve a bailout but policymakers should examine what they say are the mounting catastrophic injuries and deaths of race horses at the NYRA tracks and other thoroughbred and harness venues.

Patrick Battuello, founder of Horseracing Wrongs, a group that contends horse racing is inhumane, says the Belmont track, once it absorbs the Aqueduct dates, "will become the deadliest track in the country," citing data relating to horse fatalities at the two NYRA tracks.

NYRA says in its safety mission statement that the safety and welfare of horses and jockeys is its "highest priority," noting the association is a founding member of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition, which seeks to advance safety measures.

But John Scheib, a critic of state racing subsidies, says NYRA's track record over recent decades suggest it is an unworthy candidate for additional state support, noting it pays less than $10 million per year in wagering taxes while the state reaps billions of dollars from lottery games, mobile sports betting and casino activity.

"NYRA also pays no NY State income tax, no City of NY general corporation tax, and no rent for Belmont, Aqueduct and Saratoga," Scheib said in a statement. "Hundreds of thousands of businesses in New York must make it on their own, so why shouldn't a privately-owned gambling business have to as well?"

As the state budget debate heads into the top of the stretch, the Hochul plan has received strong support from the Long Island newspaper Newsday. In an editorial, it called the loan plan involving VLT money a "smart wager" by the Democratic governor.

The editorial went on to recommend that the state should ensure the loan is repaid "completely," with NYRA now receiving about $120.7 million annually from VLTs, with about $40 million of that funneled into capital projects.

Another legislative hurdle for horseracing in New York is a measure proposed by Sen. Robert Jackson, D-Manhattan and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, that would redirect an estimated $230 million in annual subsidies to education. Another bill, supported by Rosenthal and Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn, would terminate the sales tax exemption for race horses. At an annual yearling sale held in Saratoga Springs, some horses fetch more than $1 million from buyers who hope they will be future champions.

Some lawmakers are concerned that NYRA's current franchise expires in 10 years, which will be 10 years before the end of the term of the loan.

At a recent budget hearing examining the proposed subsidy, Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, zeroed in on that issue. “We shouldn’t have to sell the land to pay back your bonds," she said to a NYRA executive.

Contacted by CNHI, Jack Sterne, a spokesman for We Are NY Horse Racing, a coalition of major labor unions, small businesses and other supporters of the proposed loan to NYRA, said the deal will support 19,000 jobs related to horse racing and generate thousands of new jobs "all at no cost to taxpayers."

Sterne predicted there will be significant support for the project from the Legislature, noting the chairs of the Senate and Assembly committees that oversee racing and wagering have endorsed the proposal.