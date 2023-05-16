ALBANY — As the clock winds down on the legislative session, progressive activists and their allies in the Senate and Assembly are making a concerted push to enact measures designed to protect tenants from what they call unreasonable eviction efforts.

The non-profit Legal Aid Society says the proposed legislation introduced in both the Assembly and Senate "would prevent landlords from denying lease renewals to tenants who have consistently abided by the terms of their leases, allowing tenants to advocate for repairs without the fear of retaliation."

The advocates have been seeking to rally support in Albany for the proposal since 2019. Some lawmakers wanted it to be included in the recently passed state budget, but Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has been chilly to the proposal, instead favoring other ideas for expanding the availability of affordable housing in the state.

Landlords and their allies in the Legislature say Good Cause Eviction would have negative impacts on the availability of apartments for tenants and ultimately lead to a deterioration in the condition of existing rental housing stock.

"I believe the real missing link here is access to resources to help both landlords and tenants and promote home ownership," Buffalo landlord Ayat Nieves told CNHI.

Nieves is affiliated with a group called Homeowners for an Affordable New York, which is supporting a proposed housing access voucher program.

Leann Politi, the group's spokeswoman, urged the Legislature "to reject socialist ideas like Good Cause Eviction legislation, which does nothing to address non-payment of rent and would devastate New York’s future housing supply, leading to an increase in homelessness.”

Advocates for Good Cause Eviction, at a press conference in Albany Wednesday, cited a recent report issued by the Fiscal Policy Institute, a New York think tank, making the case that the high cost of housing has prompted tens of thousands of people to leave the state. They argued that a lack of sufficient checks on rent increases will accelerate that trend.

“New York is facing an unprecedented housing crisis with rents and evictions soaring and working-class New Yorkers on the brink of displacement and homelessness," state Senator Gustavo Rivera, D-the Bronx, said.

In a case of strange bedfellows, the advocates for tenants and the real estate lobby are both backing the creation of a state rent voucher program to serve people at risk of being left homeless.

Hochul has voiced concern the voucher proposal would be highly expensive for the state, likening the idea to the federal Section 8 housing subsidy program.

Nieves suggested state policymakers consider examples of how some government-run housing authorities have failed to adhere to safety standards, leaving tenants vulnerable, and are less efficient than housing managed by the private sector.

He predicted that if the state enacts the Good Cause Eviction legislation, more landlords will convert rental units into short-stay rental properties using the Airbnb platform, thus diminishing housing availability for the people the bill is intended to assist.