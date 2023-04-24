A new state facility to store sexual offense evidence collection kits that have not been released to law enforcement custody has opened, with Glens Falls Hospital among the first users.

Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and Western New York hospitals are the first to notify survivors that their kits will be transferred and how they can track them, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. Hospitals in the state's remaining regions will follow that process in the coming months.

Secure storage gives individuals who have been sexually assaulted the ability to get medical care, consent to forensic evidence collection and time to decide if they want to file a police report, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"The evidence that is carefully collected by our specially trained, compassionate forensic examiners, requires proper care and handling to maintain its content's integrity. We commend the New York State Office of Victim Services for creating a facility where our patients' evidence kits can be maintained safely, securely, and effectively," Nadia Giumarra, a registered nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner at Glens Falls Hospital said. "This process will help ensure that all survivors of sexual assault at Glens Falls Hospital and across New York State are afforded the time and the control to make the best decisions for themselves."

Located in the Capital Region, the facility is secure, climate controlled and designed to ensure the integrity of potential evidence.

"New York State remains committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault in every way possible," Hochul said in the news release. "This new State facility will be a critical tool to help deliver support and justice, while providing a strong foundation for victims to heal and alleviate some of the pressure they may feel when it comes to legal timelines."

The facility began accepting kits in mid-January. To date, Albany Medical Center and Glens Falls Hospital, both members of the Albany Med Health System, have transferred 525 items. Those include 277 sexual offense evidence collection kits, 83 drug-facilitated sexual assault kits and 165 other items such as clothing and bedding. The facility's current capacity is 17,400 items and will increase to 26,600 items once renovation of a second storage wing is complete, according to the news release.

The State Office of Victim Services established the facility to comply with the state law that requires unreported kits to be stored for 20 years from the date of collection. Office of Victim Services Director Elizabeth Cronin said that access to timely medical care following a sexual assault is critical.

"It allows an individual to seek treatment and medication, and other services and support that may help them decide whether to report the incident to police. If they are not ready to involve the criminal justice system, preserving forensic and other evidence also increases their options, and the secure storage of kits allows them the time and space to decide the next steps that are best for them," she said in the release.