Gillibrand, Ruiz announce bill to care for veterans suffering illnesses from toxic burn pits

“This is the same battle that Vietnam veterans had to fight, for coverage because of Agent Orange,” she said.

During a press conference held via video call on Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Gillibrand said burn pits were not the only instance in recent history where American military members were exposed to dangerous chemicals.

“Thousands of service members were stationed at the K2 (Karshi-Khanabad) Air Base that once held Soviet chemical weapons,” she said. “Many now suffer from rare cancers and other ailments.”

K2 Air Base is a former Soviet air base in southeastern Uzbekistan, a Central Asian nation.

A veteran who served at the air base detailed to Sen. Gillibrand how there were chemicals bubbling up through the ground that would change colors between orange, black and green. That service member now suffers from hip and joint problems, which make it difficult to walk.

When service members seek care from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to treat the illnesses caused by these chemicals and burn pits, they’re turned away and told there’s no proof their illnesses were caused by their service.