Election 2022: Stefanik has more than $3M in campaign fund

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, began airing her first television campaign commercial on Monday, by far the latest launch of advertising for any of her five congressional campaigns.

The late start is not because of a lack of campaign funds.

Stefanik had more that $3 million in her campaign fund heading into the final full month of campaigning, while Democratic challenger Matt Castell had more than $800,000, according to separate news releases the campaigns issued on Monday.

Castelli announced that he raised more than $1 million in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

“I am grateful to our donors, volunteers and supporters who are investing in this campaign and in the future of NY-21,” Castelli said in a news release. “We have a clear path to victory and the momentum to defeat Elise Stefanik,”

Stefanik announced that she raised more than $2 million in the quarter combined for her campaign fund, E-PAC political action committee and other online initiatives to support Republican candidates.

“I’m blown away by the continued outpouring of support and grassroots power behind our re-election campaign as we head into the final stretch until election day,” Stefanik said in a news release. “Tens of thousands of grassroots patriots across upstate New York and the North Country are energized like never before to deliver a red wave in NY-21.”

Details of fundraising will be available in quarterly campaign finance reports due to be filed with the Federal Election Commission by Oct. 15.

The television commercial which Stefanik began airing Monday in all four media markets that reach the 21st District contrasts Stefanik’s policies with those of Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

In the 2020 and 2018 campaigns, Stefanik began running television commercials in July.

In 2016, Stefanik began running commercials in early summer.

In 2014, she began running commercials before the June primary, and continued right up to the general election.

The Castelli campaign said Monday that information about his television advertising plans will be released soon.

For Castelli, winning his party’s primary and appearing on national television news shows appear to have boosted his fundraising.

Matt Putorti, who lost the Aug. 23 Democratic primary to Castelli, was among those who solicited campaign contributions for Castelli.

On Aug. 26, three days after the primary, Putorti, in a Twitter post, urged his supporters to contribute to Castelli’s campaign, and provided a link to contribute.

“We are unified in our mission of defeating Elise Stefanik, and he needs your support,” Putorti wrote on his campaign Twitter page.

Castelli’s fundraising for the quarter was about three times what he raised in the previous quarter, and nearly as much as he raised in four previous quarters combined.

His cash on hand as of Sept. 30 was more than Democratic candidates in the 21st District had in campaign funds in 2014, 2016 or 2018, but less than in 2020, according to campaign finance reports filed with the FEC.

In 2020, Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb, who challenged Stefanik twice, had $1.35 million on hand at this point in the campaign, and $553,394 in 2018.

In 2016, Democratic challenger Mike Derrick had $335,542 at this point, and in 2014, Democrat Aaron Woolf, running for an open seat, had $372,517, with $600,000 in campaign debt.

Stefanik has her second-best fundraising position at this point in the race.

In 2020, she had $4.1 million in her campaign fund at this point, $1.34 million in 2018, $1.18 million in 2016, and $359,862 in 2014.

In the 20th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko announced Monday that he will begin running a campaign television commercial on Tuesday.

Tonko is running against Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, who began running a campaign television commercial Sept. 21.