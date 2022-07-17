Election 2022: Castelli outpaces Putorti in donations

Campaign fundraising in the 21st Congressional District is all over the map — literally.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, received campaign contributions from donors in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and the Virgin Islands as she raised $1.24 million in the second quarter.

Matt Castelli, one of two candidates running in an Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik, received contributions from 20 states and Washington, D.C., as he raised $320,817 in the quarter.

Castelli already is on the general election ballot on the independent “Moderate Party” line, which his campaign established.

Matt Putorti, the other Democratic candidate, received contributions from 18 states and Washington, D.C., as he raised $160,903 in the second quarter.

Stefanik, a four-term incumbent, had $3.35 million in her campaign fund, as of June 30; Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, $586,866; and Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, $297,459, according to quarterly reports filed Sunday and Monday with the Federal Election Commission.

Congressional candidates file regular campaign reports four times a year, and more frequently in the weeks directly before and after an election. The reports are required by federal law, and are intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

Castelli has the second largest amount of cash on hand at this point in the race of any Democrat that has previously run against Stefanik, according to a Post-Star analysis.

In 2014, Aaron Woolf had $757,834 on hand about four months before the election.

Michael Derrick had $445,518 on hand in 2016, and Tedra Cobb had $98,047 and $269,943 on hand in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Castelli and Putorti both trail far behind Stefanik, about four months prior to a general election contest that is expected to be expensive.

The geographic size of the district makes the general election campaign much like a New York City or urban California-style race, where campaigns rely heavily on television and radio advertising, said Robert Turner, a political science professor at Skidmore College.

The once-a-decade congressional redistricting process has made advertising budgets in the regional race more costly.

The redrawn 21st District encompasses four media markets, whereas the old district only encompassed three.

Castelli’s campaign, in a news release on Monday, touted his fundraising as a reason Democrats should vote for him in the Aug. 23 primary, claiming “that he is the only candidate with the resources necessary to be competitive against Elise Stefanik in the general election.”

The news release included a detailed comparison of fundraising between Castelli and Putorti.

“The strength of our fundraising highlights our campaign’s growing momentum, including national buy-in to our efforts,” Castelli said in the news release.

Putorti, in a statement responding to Castelli’s campaign, said his campaign contributions have mostly been $100 or less, an indication of grassroots support.

"I am tremendously proud of the grassroots support our campaign has received,” he said.

Putorti said it is wrong for Castelli to think that he is “entitled” to the Democratic nomination.

Putorti reiterated his criticism of Castelli for establishing an independent ballot line in the general election.

Castelli has said the independent line will attract independent-minded voters in the general election who may not be willing to vote on the Democratic line.

But Putorti has said that if Castelli loses the Democratic primary, the independent ballot line will siphon off votes that might otherwise have been cast on the Democratic line.

Stefanik’s fundraising report does not include contributions to her separate E-PAC political action committee, which supports women Republican candidates.

“I'm incredibly humbled and thankful for the outpouring of support for my re-election campaign from grassroots patriots in the North Country, Upstate New York, and all across America,” Stefanik said, in a news release. “Team Elise has never been in a stronger position.”

Elsewhere in the region, in the 20th Congressional District, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, raised $302,801 in the second quarter, and Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy $214,294.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, out-raised Tonko by more than 3-to-1 in so-called “small dollar” contributions of less than $200 per donor.

Tonko received $21,017 in small dollar donations, considered an indicator of grassroots organizing, while Joy received $75,982.

Tonko received $188,515 from political action committees, and Joy $11,150.

Tonko had $1.2 million in his campaign fund, as of June 30, and Joy $252,092.

Full campaign finance reports can be viewed at fec.gov.