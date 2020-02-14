Cobb: Stefanik keeps sexual harasser’s money

A new ad from the Tedra Cobb campaign for New York’s 21st Congressional District questions why incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has accepted money from disgraced casino mogul and accused sexual assaulter Steve Wynn.

Stefanik’s campaign says that Cobb, whose campaign brought in millions of dollars when Stefanik was on national television defending President Donald Trump in his impeachment hearings, should return the money raised by people spreading the hashtag #TrashyStefanik, as it says the hashtag led to sexist and sexually harassing online attacks.

Wynn, who resigned from his role as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee when allegations that he used his power to force employees at his Las Vegas casinos into sex emerged in 2018, has donated to Republican candidates for years.

At that time, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel compared Wynn to Harvey Weinstein, a prominent Democratic donor.

Politicians including then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Dean Heller, R-Nevada; and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona donated their Wynn contributions to charities.

Wynn has donated $8,400 to Stefanik’s 2020 re-election campaign.