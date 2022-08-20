Castelli, Putorti vie for Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik

Democrats in the 21st Congressional District go to the polls on Tuesday to select the party’s nominee to run against incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, are running in a primary that has attracted national donor interest as Stefanik, a four-term incumbent, has climbed the political ladder to the No. 3 House Republican Conference leadership post and has aligned herself with former President Donald Trump.

Candidates have been working in recent days to get out the vote in an August primary, when voters are often more focused on vacations and recreational activities than on politics.

“Our campaign has knocked on over 10,000 doors, and we’re not stopping,” Putorti said, in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

“We’re doing a strong job,” Castelli said, in a telephone interview on Thursday. “From the start of the campaign, I’ve focused on showing up in all of the counties.”

The primary originally was scheduled for June, but was postponed when a state court threw out the state Legislature’s congressional redistricting plan, and directed an independent expert to draw a new congressional district map.

Congressional redistricting takes place once every 10 years, after the U.S. Census.

The candidates differ little on policy issues.

The major distinction is on gun control.

Putorti supports a federal ban on assault weapons, while Castelli has refused to say whether he would support an assault weapons ban.

Castelli has said that he wants to avoid stifling dialogue in the overall gun reform debate.

Both candidates support expanded background checks for those who buy guns and both support a so-called “red flag” law, which would allow police officers and judges to get a court order to temporarily seize guns from people thought to be a danger to themselves or others.

The distinction between the candidates is more over their general election strategies.

Both candidates have repeatedly talked about the importance of building a “coalition” with independent and disenfranchised Republican voters.

Republicans have an enrollment advantage over Democrats in the district, but neither major party has a majority of total enrollment once independents and voters enrolled in other political parties are factored in.

The Democratic candidates differ on approach.

Castelli favors an approach of finding common ground with Republicans and independents.

Castelli’s campaign established the Moderate independent line, which gives him a spot on the general election ballot, regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s primary.

Republicans and independents may be more inclined to vote for him on the Moderate line than the Democratic line, Castelli has said.

Putorti, who does not have a second ballot line, has said that Castelli’s independent ballot line risks splitting the Democratic vote in the general election if Putorti wins the primary.

Putorti favors an approach of winning the votes of independents and disenfranchised Republicans by tapping into angst about Republican policies on abortion, health care and gun control, and about Stefanik’s support for Trump.

To use culinary metaphors, Castelli favors a fusion approach, while Putorti prefers a “kick it up a notch” approach, a phrase that chef Emril Lagasse coined.

“This election is a choice between a self-described moderate who is willing to be a spoiler if he does not win the primary, and a hometown boy who just wants to make a difference,” Putorti said.

Castelli said he has the base of support necessary to win the general election and has experience in government, having served as counterterrorism adviser in the Obama administration and the first year of the Trump administration.

“Matt Castelli, it’s important to emphasize that last name, is the only candidate who can defeat Elise Stefanik,” he said. “Matt Castelli doesn’t have a learning curve.”

Castelli lined up endorsements from all of the county Democratic committees early on in the primary, which originally was a four-way race.

Two other candidates dropped out, and their names will not appear on the primary ballot.

The New York State United Teachers endorsed Castelli on Aug. 12.

There has been no public polling in the primary.

Castelli had $431,418 in his campaign fund as of Aug. 3, the most recent report to the Federal Election Commission, while Putorti had $231,075.

Political experts have said that cash resources are not as important as volunteer efforts in getting out the vote in a primary.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Early voting concludes Sunday.

New York has closed primaries. Voting is open only to those enrolled in the Democratic Party as of Aug. 11.

Elsewhere in the region, Rostislav Rar, an immigration lawyer from Albany, is challenging seven-term incumbent Rep. Paul Tonko in a Democratic primary in the 20th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is already on the November general election ballot on the Working Families line.

The Republican candidate is Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.