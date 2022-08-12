Castelli outspending Putorti by nearly 2-1 ratio in NY-21 race

Matt Castelli outspent Matt Putorti by a nearly 2-1 ratio on television and digital advertising during July and early August, leading up to their Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Castelli spent $99,352 on television and digital advertising between July 1 and Aug. 3, while Putorti spent $52,000, according to new campaign finance reports filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.

Castelli is already on the general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent ballot line that his campaign established.

Stefanik did not spend any money on television and digital advertising during the period, but spent $23,699 on text mail messages.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official, had $431,418 in his campaign fund as of Aug. 3, while Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, had $231,075.

Castelli received $85,418 in contributions during the period, while Putorti received $56,735.

For the first period of the election cycle, Castelli outraised Putorti in so-called “small dollar” un-itemized contributions of less than $200 per person — $34,094 to $23,281 — seen as an indicator of grassroots support.

Congressional candidates file regular campaign reports four times a year, and more frequently in the weeks directly before and after an election. The reports are required by federal law, and are intended to provide transparency about who is supporting, and potentially influencing, candidates. The reports also provide an indication of how competitive a race might be.

Stefanik had $3.35 million in her campaign fund as of Aug. 3.

She received $338,829 in contributions between July 1 and Aug. 3, including $110,040 in small dollar contributions.

Stefanik spent $119,242 during the period on fundraising and telemarketing calls.

In the 20th Congressional District. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, had $1.23 million in his campaign fund as of Aug. 3, while his Democratic primary challenger Rostislav Rar, an immigration lawyer from Albany, had a $2,056 deficit.

Tonko already is on the November general election ballot on the Working Families line.

Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy had $246,060 in her campaign fund as of Aug. 3.

Tonko received $1.23 million in contributions between July 1 and Aug. 3, while Joy received $61,060.

Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady, continues to out-raise Tonko in small-dollar contributions — $30,163 to $3,221.