ALBANY — Billions of dollars stolen in pandemic unemployment benefits will likely never be recovered by investigators because the money was looted by foreign cyber criminals, the chief of the state Department of Labor has concluded.

Testifying before lawmakers last week, Roberta Reardon, the state labor commissioner, said her agency believes $4 billion was lost through fraudulent claims, far less than the $11 billion estimated by the office of state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Reardon also said her agency dispensed a total of $105 billion in unemployment benefits following a surge in jobless claims triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The fraudulent claims accounted for about 3.8% of the total, said Reardon, initially appointed to the post by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and then kept on by his successor, current Gov. Kathy Hochul, both Democrats.

Fraud in the benefits program, she acknowledged, has been a long-standing problem. "But we are on top of it," Reardon added, listing a number of theft-prevention measures instituted in response to the massive loss of public funds.

Reardon also told lawmakers that the fact the money may never be recovered is "a hard pill to swallow."

Meanwhile, a coalition of groups representing businesses, including the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the Business Council of New York State, the National Federation of Independent Business and the New York Farm Bureau, is urging the Hochul administration and the Legislature to address what it calls the "lingering financial burdens" triggered by the $8 billion in federal loans to the state unemployment insurance program during the pandemic.

So far, a total of 33 states have used federal CARES Act or other federal stimulus money to pay off the federal advances, the coalition points out.

The state has also paid more money in unemployment benefits to some individuals than they were entitled to receive, and, according to Reardon, the labor agency is seeking to recover the overpayments. Those who received overpayments can request waives from those obligations, and those requests will be examined, Reardon told lawmakers.

Ashley Ranslow, director of the New York NFIB branch, said the state should consider applying any overpayments sent out to recipients to the sums employers have had to pay in additional unemployment taxes and special assessments, noting that those businesses should bear no responsibility for the state's overpayments.

State Sen. Dan Stec. R-Queensbury, told CNHI he believes it's unfair for the state to heap more costs on businesses to deal with the money lost through inadequate oversight of the unemployment fund, as was pointed out in the comptroller's audit of the program.

"Somebody's got to be held accountable for this mess," said Stec. He added that many questions also remain about the theft of vouchers awarded to recipients of a special "undocumented worker fund," set up to provide benefits to undocumented immigrants who did not qualify for the pandemic unemployment benefits.

Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County, suggested the labor agency should have instituted tighter controls much earlier than it did, pointing out the DiNapoli audit found the agency was put on notice several years before the benefits debacle after a 2015 audit warned the jobless benefits system was vulnerable to a workload surge and was operating with outdated technology.

Oberacker has introduced legislation calling for a forensic audit of the state's information technology systems, contending such a review is long overdue, but should now be a top priority in light of the scope of the thievery that has taken place.

"We have seen no accountability with this," the senator said.

Ranslow agreed that a deep review is needed of the state's information technology systems, suggesting that the labor agency's failure to vigorously address the concerns brought to light in 2015 amounts to "neglect' by the state.

Reardon told lawmakers that the state continues to seek to recoup money stolen via schemes originating within the U.S., with an estimated $500 million recovered so far.

"We have referred over a million claims to the federal government," Reardon said. "It is a federal crime to steal this money. We are working with the FBI. We work with the O.I.G. (Office of the Inspector General) on the national level. We work with the state's Attorney General. We work with the district attorneys."

The commissioner estimated the effort to recover the stolen money "will take a long time."

While the business community has been clamoring for months for some measure of relief from the added unemployment insurance payments tacked onto their obligations, the Democratic leaders of the state Senate and Assembly have given no indication that the matter will be addressed when the two chambers issue their formal response to the governor's budget proposal in the coming weeks.