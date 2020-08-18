Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

In an excerpt from "American Crisis" that Crown shared with The Associated Press, Cuomo emphasized the importance of confronting fear.

"The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it," he wrote. "I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also."

Financial terms for "American Crisis" were not disclosed. Cuomo was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose other clients include former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush. Cuomo is also the author of "All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life," which came out in 2014.

Cuomo, currently serving his third term, became known to many for his blunt, straightforward press conferences, and for a time was even mentioned as a possible presidential candidate. His style has differed notably from the more erratic approach of President Trump, a Republican with whom he has clashed often. Cuomo has said that Trump is "in denial" about the severity of the pandemic and has faulted him for ignoring advice from scientists. Trump has blamed Cuomo's "poor management" for New York's tens of thousands COVID-19 fatalities.