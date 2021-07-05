Gillibrand, AOC lead 80 lawmakers in backing more high-speed rail funding

High-speed rail has been a contentious topic, mainly due to the cost needed to construct new lines. In New York, there have been discussions over the years about adding high-speed rail service in upstate New York. But no progress has been made in bringing that to fruition.

But supporters of high-speed rail believe the benefits outweigh the costs of these projects. In their letter to congressional leaders, lawmakers highlighted the job creation necessary for the construction phase and the development that will occur in cities and other communities near rail lines.

The members of Congress noted that a Microsoft study examining the construction of a 250 mph high-speed rail line that would connect Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in Canada would generate an estimated $355 billion in economic benefits — a 10-to-1 return on investment, according to the report.

When President Joe Biden released his infrastructure plan, he included funding for passenger and freight rail. An agreement reached between Democratic and Republican senators would also provide federal funds for rail.

However, the coalition in Congress is requesting a specific carve-out and increased funding for "high-speed rail corridor planning and development grants."