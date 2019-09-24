KEENE VALLEY — The Garden trailhead parking lot, which has been closed all summer due to construction, will reopen on Friday.
The parking area, which is owned and operated by the town of Keene, is one of the most popular places to access the High Peaks Wilderness. But due to bridge construction on Johns Brook Lane leading to the Garden, it was closed for most of this year.
The town also offers parking at Marcy Field and runs a shuttle bus to the Garden, where parking fills up quickly. Cost for a ride on the shuttle is $10 per person, round trip. There is a charge to park at the Garden as well.
“The Garden Parking Lot will open on Friday morning,” Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. wrote in an email. “The bridge will be open Thursday, but we still have to remove fencing and barriers to open the parking lot. The shuttle will still run Saturday and Sunday to handle overflow parking.”
