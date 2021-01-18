Fulton County man's ice rink uses old boards from Glens Falls Civic Center

The work is usually done in the space of a single Saturday, he said, although not on his own.

“I put out the word to all of my buddies and my family, and they all show up and help,” he said. “If it was just me doing it, it would be impossible. I really couldn’t do it myself. It’s really a group effort of a bunch of friends who come help me out — and then, of course, they skate there as well.”

After that, it’s just a matter of maintenance throughout the season. Adding the Olympia has helped this winter, but it doesn’t solve the single biggest problem for an outdoor rink — snow removal.

Snow, slush and freezing rain are all major pains to deal with, because every bit needs to be removed. It’s “one of your biggest time-suckers, all winter long.”

Storm alert

When December's massive storm hit, only the top 4 inches of water on the rink had frozen, leaving 4 inches of water on the ice. The snow forced that water to the surface, creating a mass of unwieldy slush that required six hours of snowblowing to deal with.

“I had to call in some reinforcements and get some help,” Klueg said, “because getting that snow off was critical. You’ve got to get that snow off, and if you don’t, you’re kind of screwed.”