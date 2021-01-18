Fulton County man's ice rink use old boards from Glens Falls Civic Center

Phil Singer, of Amsterdam, is a frequent guest on the rink who helped setting up the new boards this winter. Singer grew up in Northville, in Fulton County, about 10 years older than Klueg, and the two met while skating on a rink that was set up each winter behind Northville High School.

"There was a guy named Homer who used to put a rink behind the school. That's where I met Christian, playing hockey back in the day when he was little and I was in my late teens," Singer said. "He came back to the area after being at college, and I used to skate circles around him when he was a little kid. He came back and started skating circles around me."

Singer's seen the evolution of Klueg's backyard projects over the years, and now brings his son to play on the rink that Singer compared to the baseball field in "Field of Dreams."

"If you build it," Singer said, "they will come."

But the most use comes from Klueg and his family.

It brings a smile to Klueg’s face when he checks his backyard camera while at work and sees his sons, Torrin, Zeke and Tate, pulling their skates on and getting on the ice.

But the best, he said, is when the whole family joins in on the fun.

“The best thing for me is when I get to come home after work and spend a couple hours on the rink with the boys, just passing the puck around,” Klueg said. “My wife will come out and skate with us, too. That’s just awesome. We love having people over, but we also love using it ourselves.”

