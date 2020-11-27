Franklin County sees sixth death as numbers rise

“One additional case (Tuesday) has identified being at 20 Main Bar in Ausable Forks (town of Jay) on November 17, 2020. This community shares a border with both Essex and Clinton counties, and multiple cases from each have spent time at this establishment in the last two weeks (prior to its voluntary temporary closure). Cases in this cluster have also reached the neighboring town of Wilmington,” the release from the health department reads.

“Lake Placid (town of North Elba) is continuing to experience an uptick in cases, with several now associated with the town’s large hotel, restaurant, and tourism industry. No large clusters are currently occurring at any one business or venue, but continued awareness is important.”

“COVID-19 cases in Essex County are not confined anymore to one household, one business or one nursing home, like we experienced over the summer,” Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said Tuesday. “With the colder months upon us, people are spending more time inside, maybe they’re taking fewer precautions, letting their guard down — and we’re starting to see the effects of that.”

Between the two counties, since March, 485 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19. Some people who are deemed recovered by the health department have reported still experiencing symptoms long afterward.

The statewide positivity rate declined to 3.18% on Wednesday from 3.62% the day before, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Statewide, 3,056 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 74 more than were hospitalized as of Tuesday. Sixty-seven New Yorkers with COVID-19 died on Wednesday.

