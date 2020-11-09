Franklin County schools will go full remote through Jan. 4

All schools in Franklin County are shifting to remote learning until at least Jan. 4.

The news was announced by the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES on Monday evening. The shift came at the recommendation of county health officials in light of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in this county.

The Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake central school districts, as well as the BOCES’ Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake, are shifting to remote learning this coming Monday, Nov. 16, as a precautionary measure, according to a news release from BOCES. The school districts will prepare for the shift this week.

Four school districts in the northern end of the county, where there is the highest rate of infection, are moving to remote learning this week. Students at the Brushton-Moira, St. Regis Falls, Salmon River and Malone Central school districts will be in school in person Tuesday, then have Wednesday off for the Veterans Day holiday before starting remote learning on Thursday.

Chateaugay Central School District students are already learning remotely because a positive case was recently identified within the school community, and the district will stay remote until at least Jan. 4.