Fort Drum solider killed in Afghanistan

FORT DRUM — The Department of Defense announced Saturday the death of a 10th Mountain Divison soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, according to a release sent Saturday night from 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, originally of San Antonio, Texas, died Friday during a vehicle rollover accident in Farah Province, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spc. Vincent Ibarria during this difficult time. The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of Spc. Ibarria, he will be severely missed from our formation,” said Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division.

Spc. Ibarria served as an infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Fort Drum.

Spc. Ibarria’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed all state buildings flags to remain at half-mast.