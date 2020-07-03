Fort Drum named as regional missile site during National Defense Authorization Act talks

The DOD began expressing interest in another, localized missile defense underlayer system to support the larger systems already in place. The NDAA now states that any plans to build the underlayer system should follow the environmental impact study that selected Fort Drum as the East Coast missile defense site last year.

The project could be smaller than what would be required for the larger plans that preceded it, but Rep. Stefanik said that the project will net the area millions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

The markup also added a number of points for members of the military and DOD employees specifically. There was a 3 percent pay raise for soldiers, the mandate of a passphrase that would initiate mental health care for service members, support for voting security for soldiers abroad and at home and a pilot program for service members to freeze their reproductive cells before deploying to combat.

The bill now also includes increased funding for students of service members who attend schools in the community as opposed to schools on post.