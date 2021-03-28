Forest rangers find lost people

Forest rangers helped several lost people — teenage hikers and a woman with her horses — get back home recently in the Adirondacks.

Buck Mountain

On March 20, the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ray Brook dispatch received a request for forest ranger assistance from Warren County 911 for a report of three 19-year-old hikers from Saratoga Springs lost on Buck Mountain in the Lake George Wild Forest, in the town of Fort Ann. The reporting party stated the hikers had no light source and were cold.

Rangers Mark St. Claire and Evan Donegan responded to the trailhead and hiked into the woods, locating the lost group at 9:44 p.m. The hikers were in good condition and able to hike out on their own. All parties involved were cleared of the incident at 10:15 p.m.

Woman, horses found

On March 21, DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch received a call from Warren County 911 reporting a woman lost with her two horses on private property in the town of Warrensburg. The 22-year-old from Queensbury became lost when she left the trail to take a shortcut back to her starting point.

At 9:16 p.m., Forest Ranger Matthew Savarie advised dispatch that the woman and her horses had been located and safely escorted back to their barn.

