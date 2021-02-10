For thousands of New Yorkers, the state wants its unemployment benefits back

"I receive several calls from claimants every week and one attorney can only take on so many of these cases. I have to refer many to the Legal Aid (Society)," Sorsby said. "Prior to COVID, if there was an overpayment of benefits to claimants the state could not take the benefits back unless it could show that the claimant intentionally mislead the state when filing for benefits. Now, with the federal COVID unemployment add-on, I believe the state has the discretion to recover these funds. Based on the high volume of calls from claimants I receive, it seems from my small sample size that the state is using its discretion to take back all of the overpayment."

Sorsby said many of the individuals who are learning they must repay thousands in unemployment or federal pandemic relief benefits cannot afford to pay it back, nor do they have money to hire an attorney to fight their case in the state’s independent hearing process. He said that claimants can recover legal fees if they win their case, but many attorneys do not want to take that risk.

"If they can't afford to pay back $10,000 to the state, how are they going to afford to pay a lawyer?," Sorsby said. "That's a flaw in the system."